See naine kaotas pea 40 kilo ja seda tänu paarile lihtsale nipile

Molly Smith kaalus varem 100 kilo. Ta armastas üle kõige rasvaseid toite ja snäkke, kuid nüüd on kõik muutunud ja ta näeb välja fantastiliselt sale ja vormis.
Alguses proovis Molly igasuguseid dieete, mis lõpuks viisid ta depressiooni ja tekitasid ainult meeletut nälga ja väsimust, vahendab Good Housekeeping. Lõpuks leidis Molly aga lahenduse. Ta hakkas regulaarselt trenni tegema ja tervislikult toituma. Samuti püüab ta vältida süsivesikuid ja süüa rohkem värsket.
Molly annab nüüd nõu ja innustab ka teisi naisi, kes maadlevad liigse kehakaaluga. Vaata fotosid!
Just got a bunch of photos back from my shoot with @aliciamphoto and @kelseyrae_mua also shout out to @thextensionist for always keeping my hair on point (molly10) for discount of any Extensionst packages! _______________________________ This is what happy looks like. This is what hard work paying off looks like. This is where I made my dreams come true. I used to dream of wearing a sports bra in public. I never thought I'd actually get to. I've never been this happy in my life. Sometimes I feel like it's all a dream. Live the life you dream of, you're 100% in control. Don't like the movie? Don't finish it. Don't like your life? Change it. We're so custom to just accepting that we are the way we are, it's bull shit. If someone told me 3 years ago that I would devote my life to fitness I would have laughed in their face. I never had a single interest in fitness. I didn't like fitness for a year into my journey. DON'T LIKE YOUR LIFE? Change it. NOW.
Never sure how I feel about body suits let me tell you how moving has been 3 days later and it's finally done. Lucky for me I get to do it all over again in 3 weeks. Really going to miss my old house, so many memories there and a million photos, just like this. Excited for the future and my new place though!
Love this photo from my shoot with @aliciamphoto and @kelseyrae_mua - as always hair on fleek from @thextensionist (molly10-for 10% off)