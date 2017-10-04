See naine kaotas pea 40 kilo ja seda tänu paarile lihtsale nipile

Just got a bunch of photos back from my shoot with @aliciamphoto and @kelseyrae_mua also shout out to @thextensionist for always keeping my hair on point (molly10) for discount of any Extensionst packages! _______________________________ This is what happy looks like. This is what hard work paying off looks like. This is where I made my dreams come true. I used to dream of wearing a sports bra in public. I never thought I'd actually get to. I've never been this happy in my life. Sometimes I feel like it's all a dream. Live the life you dream of, you're 100% in control. Don't like the movie? Don't finish it. Don't like your life? Change it. We're so custom to just accepting that we are the way we are, it's bull shit. If someone told me 3 years ago that I would devote my life to fitness I would have laughed in their face. I never had a single interest in fitness. I didn't like fitness for a year into my journey. DON'T LIKE YOUR LIFE? Change it. NOW. _________________________________ Go slay today, love you guys. ❤️ _____________________________ #weightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlossmotivation #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #transformation #transformationtuesday #fit #fitspo #fitness #diet #excercise #dietplan #beforeandafter #beforeafter #beforeandafterweightloss #saved #newme #loveyourself #glowup #fattofit #fatloss #fat #obese #obesetobeast #girl #me #blonde

