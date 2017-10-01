Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Uskumatult realistlikud keha- ja näomaalingud!

Sõbranna.ee reporter
35-aastane Serbia meigikunstnik Mirjana Milosevic, kunstnikunimega Kika, kogub Instagrammis kuulsust oma hämmastava andega. Ta suudab luua oma kehale äärmiselt realistlikke maalinguid. Vaata pilte ja fotosid!

The results might scare you by @kikastudio #BoredPanda #Art #MakeUp #BodyArt #MakeUpArt

A post shared by Bored Panda (@boredpanda) on

